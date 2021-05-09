Five anticipated movies releases of 2021

By: Rafihat Banjo, Columnist



I can’t be the only one who misses going to the movie theaters, right? I miss the feeling of going to the movies with my friends, and the smell of buttery popcorn and fountain soda hitting my nose upon entrance.



With the second half of 2021 slowly approaching, there are a ton of highly anticipated movies being released soon. Due to the pandemic, a lot of release dates got pushed back to this year. Well, the time has come for these movies to finally hit the big screen.



With that being said, take a seat and grab a snack, because this list is intense!



“Black Widow” – “Black Widow” is a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero movie set to release July 9. It will be the 24th film in the MCU. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. The movie stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz. “Black Widow” follows Johansson and her past before becoming an avenger. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” – The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 film “Space Jam” is set to release on July 16. Although the first movie followed Michael Jordan’s career, the sequel will follow LeBron James and his son Dom. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is directed by Malcom D. Lee and produced by Ryan Coogler, James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson. The movie stars James, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza and Zendaya. “The Suicide Squad” – “The Suicide Squad” is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics and set to release Aug. 6. It will be the 10th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The movie stars iconic and well-known actors such as Margot Robbie, who portrays Harley Quinn, Idris Elba, who portrays Bloodsport, John Cena, who portrays Peacemaker, Joel Kinnamon, who portrays Rick Flag, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi. “The Suicide Squad” will be considered a “total reboot” to the original 2016 film “Suicide Squad.” It follows the supervillains (Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and Rick Flag) as they join Task Force X and are sent to Corto Maltese to complete a mission. “Dune” – Directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent and Villeneuve. “Dune” is a science fiction movie set to release Oct. 1. “Dune” is adapted from the 1965 novel “Dune” by Frank Herbert. The movie stars actors Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Zendaya. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics and is set to release Dec. 17. It is the 27th film in the MCU. The movie stars actors Zendaya, Tom Holland, Jamie Foxx and Jacob Batalon. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the sequel to the 2017 film “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and 2019 film “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

I’m impressed with all the great films that are going to be released later this year. I am especially thrilled to see “Black Widow,” “Dune” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” With more people getting vaccinated, hopefully, the theaters will slowly start to reopen. I am delighted to see everything slowly but surely returning to normalcy.

