By Melísa Bonenge, Contributing Writer

Former U.S. Senator Ben Cardin welcomed Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland’s 8th congressional district to the College of Health Professions for a post-midterm debrief Nov. 16.

The event was hosted as part of the Cardin Center’s Democracy for the Future series, where Cardin and Raskin addressed election results and the importance of civil discourse in American democracy.

Raskin, the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, opened the conversation with optimism, saying “democracy won.”

The conversation also pointed toward broader political shifts in Texas, Mississippi and the Carolinas.

“For the first time in American history, we see this total political flip in the Deep South without government intervention,” Raskin said, comparing the shift to changes prompted by the Reconstruction and 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Raskin also spoke about the need for “government oversight.”

“We are not interested in revenge or retribution, but in the rule of law,” he said. “Without it, we have no accountability.”

The event also included questions from the audience about topics like the growing influence of AI and its effect on creative industries.

“You have gone through the struggle of pouring your blood, sweat and tears into writing a song, a book, a poem,” Raskin said. “That is your intellectual property and (AI) should not be able to vacuum it up without paying you for your labor.”

The Cardin Center will host its next Democracy for the Future event on Feb. 11, 2027, where Cardin will return to Towson to talk about immigration policies.