Freshman on Fire: Lindsey Marshall brings competitive edge to Women’s Lacrosse

By: Cory Kefauver, Staff Writer

Photos by Brendan Felch/The Towerlight

#23 Midfielder Lindsey Marshall looks to

#24 Attacker Kaitlin Thornton

Freshman Towson University (TU) Women’s Lacrosse midfielder, Lindsey Marshall, has shocked coaches and teammates with her quick transition from high school into Division 1 (D1) competition, earning CAA Rookie of the Week, March 3.

Prior to being named Rookie of the Week, Marshall had scored 10 goals for the Tigers. Since being named, Marshall now sits at 19 goals, making her the second highest scorer behind sophomore midfielder Blair Pearre (25 goals). She has had five assists and has 40 draw controls thus far.

“The transition from high school to college is a big leap,” Head Coach Sonia LaMonica said. “It is exciting to have a freshman come in and make an impact.”

According to LaMonica, while coaches can’t completely foresee the future of their high school recruits, she’s not surprised with where Marshall is in her development as a player.

“What I am seeing on the field is what I saw during recruiting,” LaMonica said. “She’s had an immense impact and she is playing with a lot of confidence.”

According to graduate student and team captain Sami Chenoweth, Marshall surprised her at first, adding that her talent has been a great boost for the team.

“Last year we didn’t have a set draw taker we were just rotating people in,” Chenoweth said. “She’s not letting anyone stop her and that’s obviously been seen on the field.”

Marshall was originally committed to play for Pennsylvania State University but rescinded her commitment after deciding to go to college closer to home.

“I grew up around here so I had been to Towson’s campus many times,” Marshall said. “I just loved the atmosphere, the coaches, and all the players too.”

Marshall credits her Hero’s Lacrosse club coach, Kristy Black, for her quick transition from high school to college.

“She’s been coaching me since I was in fifth grade,” Marshall said. “She’s been a coach, a mom and a friend to me for eight years.”

According to Marshall, the competitive level of club lacrosse helped prepare her for a higher caliber of play at the college level.

“You’re not just playing against people from your area, you’re playing against the best of the best from around the country,” Marshall said.

Despite praise for becoming an immediately impactful player, Marshall remains forward thinking.

“I didn’t expect anything,” Marshall said. “I just worked hard every day, and every minute to do what I can to help the team.”

#23 Midfielder Lindsey Marshall (middle)

#34 Midfielder Nikki Sliwak (right)

With the Tigers being 6-2 so far, Chenoweth says their goal is to ultimately compete for the CAA championship and to make a run at a National Championship. She hinted that Marshall plays a big role in those goals.

“She’s not playing like a freshman, she’s playing like a veteran,” Chenoweth said. “Everyone is realizing they have to watch out for number 23.”

LaMonica believes that Marshall can reach the levels that some of TU’s strongest alum have reached, including All-American status plus the Tewaaraton watch list.

“Anything is possible with her,” LaMonica said. “There is a bright future for her and for the Tigers.”

