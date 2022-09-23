Guest sign-in limit for residential students temporarily increased for Family Weekend

By: Gabriel Donahue, Deputy News Editor

The guest sign-in limit for residential students has been temporarily increased to five guests to accommodate Family Weekend visitors, Towson University Housing & Residence Life announced Friday.

The increased guest limit is effective Sept. 23 at noon until Sept. 25 at 11:00 p.m., when it will return to three guests per 24-hour period, an email said.

Guests must have a valid physical photo ID to be signed in, per HRL policy.

While students can sign in up to five guests, they must not exceed the maximum occupancy limit for their room type.

Occupancy limits for on-campus rooms are as follows, provided by HRL:

Room type Number of guest permitted Single Rooms four 2-Capacity/Fall Triple Rooms eight 3-Capacity Rooms 10 4-Capacity Rooms 12 1- Bedroom Apartments 12 2- Bedroom Apartments 16 4- Bedroom Apartments 24