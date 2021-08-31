Happy hour deals in Towson you can’t miss

By: Grace Coughlan, Senior Editor



Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own.



With Towson University (TU) welcoming students back on campus for the start of fall semester, students have an opportunity to explore the TU community, including Uptown. In this week’s What’s Up(Town), I’ll be highlighting some happy hour specials you can’t miss.



Charles Village Pub & Patio (CVP)



Located on Pennsylvania Avenue, CVP offers a Monday through Friday happy hour special from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bottled beer starts at $2.50, including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, and more. For $3.50, CVP offers 18 different tap options.



Barley’s Backyard



Similarly to CVP, Barley’s Backyard offers bottled and canned beers starting at $2.50. On tap, beers are $2 or $4, depending on the draft. Seltzers and rail drinks are $5. Not only does Barley’s Backyard offer a happy hour drink menu but they offer snacks too. From fried pickles to jumbo pretzels, their snack menu offers your go-to bar foods for less than $10. Happy hour runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.



Brass Tap Towson



Brass Tap Towson not only has food and drink specials for happy hour, but they also offer deals specifically for college students. Normal happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday with all items on the menu under $10. It is $5 for select pints, wines, and sangria and $7 for Brass Tap’s drink of the week. They offer plenty of cheesy food options like pretzel pieces with white queso for $6 and a cheeseburger and fry meal for $7. Alongside their regular happy hour specials, Brass Tap Towson has a Tuesday Taco special, where you can get two chicken tacos and a margarita for $10. Thursdays are their Thirsty Thursdays deal, offering $3 pints and $3 shots, and College Night, where students can get 25% off regular priced items starting at 8 p.m. Students must show a valid college-ID.



The Rec Room



At the Rec Room, happy hour is Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Their food menu consists of seven snack items, including wings, fried mozzarella, and mac & cheese bites. Each item is $7. The Rec Room has an extensive drink menu from Bud Light to Twisted Tea’s to different IPA’s. On their social media, they promote different Thirsty Thursday deals every week including dollar rails and Tiger Bombs.



C & R Pub



Monday through Thursday, C & R Pub offers happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. On Fridays, happy hour is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Drink specials include $3 domestic drafts and $4 for imported ones. All happy hour food specials are under $10, including $.99 wings, and $6.99 pizzas. On Tuesdays, C & R hosts a trivia night with $12 pitchers, rails for $4, and bombs for $5. Wednesdays are $9.99 Taco night with 50% off on wine prices.

