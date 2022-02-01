Important Dates for TU’s Spring 2022 Semester

By: Alisha Hancock, Associate Editor

File Photo by Meghan Hudson

Towson University’s (TU) classes for the Spring 2022 semester began on Jan. 31. Here are some important dates to keep in mind:

Change of schedule period ends: Students have until Feb. 8 to add, drop, or swap classes through Towson Online Services/PeopleSoft without the action appearing on their transcript.

Spring break: TU buildings and residences are closed Mar. 20-27 for Spring Break.

Last day to withdraw: Apr. 11 is the last day to withdraw from a full semester class with the grade of “W.” It is also the last day to change to a Pass or Audit grading option.

End of regular classes: The last day of classes is May 17.

Finals: The final exam period begins on May 18 and ends on May 24.

Commencement Ceremonies: Commencement ceremonies for the Summer 2021, Winter 2021, and Spring 2022 semesters will begin May 25 with the Fisher College of Science and Mathematics, College of Fine Arts and Communication, and Doctoral Hooding Ceremony. The ceremonies will continue the next day, May 26, with College of Health Professions and College of Business Economics. Commencement will end on May 27 with ceremonies for College of Liberal Arts and College of Education.