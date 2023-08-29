Irbe Lazda named CAA Defensive Player of the Week

By Jake Shindel, Deputy Sports Editor

Towson Volleyball outside hitter Irbe Lazda was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday, Aug. 28.

The honor comes after a weekend where the Tigers traveled south to face the University of South Carolina, a two-game series where Towson won the first game and lost the second.

The redshirt junior from Latvia recorded 27 kills across two matches for Towson, along with 12 blocks. Her performance helped Towson split a series with South Carolina, giving Towson volleyball its first-ever win over an SEC school.

Lazda did not receive any weekly honors last season, but now lands one in the first week of the 2023 campaign.

The Tigers’ next game is Thursday at Morgan State University at 6:30 p.m.