Looking to join a club? Here’s four to check out

By: Alisha Hancock, Arts and Life Editor

With the semester kicking into high gear, here are four Towson University clubs that you may not know and what they’re looking to do this fall:

Bettering Black Minds

“Our goal is to essentially create a safe space for black students at Towson to discuss mental health and eliminate the stigma around mental health with the Black community,” President Kamryn Brown said.

While they aim to help black students on campus, she said anyone can join to help gain a better understanding of the Black community.

The club also holds big panel discussions once or twice a month. They are discussions between the event attendees and the speaker invited to the event. A discussion will be held on Oct. 13.

Bettering Black Minds has meetings every week in the Liberal Arts Building.

Camp Kesem

Camp Kesem looks to provide support for children of cancer patients. The organization holds a sleepaway camp in the summer.

Events such as messy games, counselor Sunday, paint wars, water games and talent shows are held during the camp. They also focus on empowerment.

“[Empowerment] is basically a day at camp where kids are not obligated to, but if they feel like it, they can open up about how cancer has impacted them and their family,” said Co-director Elizabeth Staub said.

Camp Kesem holds general body meetings once a month as well as events.

On Oct. 8, friends and family day is taking place. Camper families will be invited onto campus to spend time with members of the club.

Queer Student Union

Queer Student Union aims to create an inclusive space for anyone who identifies with the LGBTQ+ community or is questioning.

“We want to just create a community for them to turn to for any reason,” President Ailinn Santos said. “Whether it’s like they’re having a bad day, they want to make friends on campus, or they just need a place to be out if they want to be out in one space and not another.”

In addition to holding meetings on Tuesdays in West Village Commons, the Queer Student Union has events, including their annual Halloween costume party which will be held on Oct. 29.

Tiny Tigers

Roya Ghahreman, president of Tiny Tigers, said the goal of the club is to take care of the feral cat population present in Glen Woods.

“Our responsibility is to feed [the cats] every day and take them to the vet if they have any visible symptoms or anything that’s out of the ordinary,” Ghahreman said.

Tiger Tigers hosts bake sales to raise money for the club and cat toy-making nights to donate the cat toys to shelters in need.

The club meets on Thursdays on top of other events.

Towson has more than 300 clubs and organizations other than those featured. More information can be found at Involved@TU.