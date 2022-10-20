Mason Woods named to Jerry Rice Watch List

By: Jake Shindel, Sports Editor

Towson linebacker Mason Woods has been named to the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award Watch List, an award given to the best freshman in the FCS each year. Woods is one of 25 players to make the list, and is one of four linebackers to be named.

The recognition comes on the heels of a very strong campaign, as Woods is second on the team in tackles with 49, and leads the team in assisted tackles. Woods is also tied for the team lead with one interception, and is tied for second on the team with three pass breakups.

Woods is the first Towson player to be a member of the list since Shane Simpson in 2016. Simpson finished ninth in the poll.

Woods’ arguably best game came against Morgan State, a game in which Woods recorded six tackles, an interception, a sack, and a pass breakup.

As a redshirt freshman last year, Woods did not play in any games. Once he accepted the role of being a scout player, he was able to take it much more seriously, Woods told The Towerlight.

Woods has started each game for the Tigers this year, racking up a team-high 10 tackles against Elon on Oct. 8.

The Tigers play host to William & Mary on Saturday, Oct. 22, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m.