Need to know TU housing dates

By: Alisha Hancock, Associate Editor

With the Spring 2022 semester underway, here are some important dates for current Towson students already living on campus:

Apply for housing: The housing application opened Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. and will close on Mar. 17 at 5 p.m. To secure housing, students will have to logon to the Student Housing Gateway and complete the application, sign the housing contract, and pay the $350 non-refundable deposit.

Room selection: From Apr. 11 through 22, students will be able to select their rooming assignment for the next school year provided that they completed their housing application on time.

For current off-campus students interested in living on campus for 2022-2023, the housing application opened Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. Based on space availability, housing offers will be sent out on Mar. 21.

Housing & Residence Life can be contacted by emailing housing@towson.edu or calling 410-704-2516 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any questions.