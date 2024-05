Towson men’s lacrosse defeated Drexel 18-8 in the semi-finals of the CAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament. Below are photos from the game.

Kenny Storck/ The Towerlight

Kenny Storck/ The Towerlight

Kenny Storck/ The Towerlight

Kenny Storck/ The Towerlight

The Tigers will take on the winner of the Delaware versus Fairfield matchup on Saturday, May 4, at Johnny Unitas Stadium at 3:30 p.m.