PHOTOS: Towson earns four-set victory against William & Mary

Towson took down William & Mary on Friday in the first-of-two matches set against the Tribe for the weekend. After losing a tight first set, the Tigers rallied together to take the next three and earn the victory.

Towson players huddle together before a match against William & Mary at SECU Arena on Oct. 2, 2026. (Ali Suleman/The Towerlight)

Taylor Pagan prepares to serve the ball in a match against William & Mary at SECU Arena on Oct. 2, 2026. (Ali Suleman/The Towerlight)

Outside Hitter Taylor Pagan led the team with 13 kills, two aces and two blocks during the match.

Kaitlyn Moran and Anna Rice successfully block the ball in a match against William & Mary at SECU Arena on Oct. 2, 2026. (Ali Suleman/The Towerlight)

Kaitlyn Moran earned a career-high 50 assists during the match. This marked the third time this season that Moran has set a new career best.

Kayla Zanon prepares to serve the ball in a match against William & Mary at SECU Arena on Oct. 2, 2026. (Ali Suleman/The Towerlight)

Towson players huddle during a timeout during a match against William & Mary at SECU Arena on Oct. 2, 2026. (Ali Suleman/The Towerlight)

The third set went down to the final points with Towson emerging to take the win, 31-29.

Assistant coach Aubrey Dondlinger talks with Kayla Zanon before a play during a match against William & Mary at SECU Arena on Oct. 2, 2026. (Ali Suleman/The Towerlight)

Malinah Purcell-Telefoni and Addison Leber celebrate together in a match against William & Mary at SECU Arena on Oct. 2, 2026. (Ali Suleman/The Towerlight)

Towson won the final set 25-21. Five Tigers recorded double-digit kills in the victory: Pagan, Addison Leber, Malinah Purcell-Telefoni, Anna Rice and Clara Vorel.

The victory improved Towson’s record to 9-5 for the season and 3-2 in conference play.