PHOTOS: Towson earns four-set victory against William & Mary

Towson took down William & Mary on Friday in the first-of-two matches set against the Tribe for the weekend. After losing a tight first set, the Tigers rallied together to take the next three and earn the victory.
Outside Hitter Taylor Pagan led the team with 13 kills, two aces and two blocks during the match.
Kaitlyn Moran earned a career-high 50 assists during the match. This marked the third time this season that Moran has set a new career best.
The third set went down to the final points with Towson emerging to take the win, 31-29.
Towson won the final set 25-21. Five Tigers recorded double-digit kills in the victory: Pagan, Addison Leber, Malinah Purcell-Telefoni, Anna Rice and Clara Vorel.
The victory improved Towson’s record to 9-5 for the season and 3-2 in conference play.