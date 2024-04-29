Police blotter: April 22 to April 29

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

April 22, 2024: A commuter student reported their gas cap was stolen.

April 23, 2024: A non-affiliate reported a telephone threat by an unknown person.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

April 22, 2024: An unknown robber robbed a location at the 6400 block of York Road before running away.

April 23, 2024: Police arrested a suspect who robbed a location at the 500 block of York Road using a weapon.

April 24, 2024: An unknown burglar fled after stealing property from a location at the 1000 block of York Road.

