Police blotter: March 25 to April 1
By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief
Towson University Police
March 25, 2024: An employee reported packages damaged outside the University Union Post Office.
March 25, 2024: A TUPD investigation determined that a reported aggravated assault did not occur.
March 26, 2024: A commuter student reported being stalked.
March 27, 2024: Two students in Res Tower violated the Code of Student Accountability’s alcohol guidelines.
March 30, 2024: Two students in Harris Hall participated in underage drinking.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson
March 26, 2024: A burglar was arrested after stealing someone’s property at University Village.
March 27, 2024: A burglar stole property from a shed at the 8300 block of Edgedale Road.
March 28, 2024: Five or six people robbed someone with a weapon before driving away at the 8400 block of Charles Valley Court.
March 29, 2024: Robbers stole property from victims at Jeffers and Thornton roads.