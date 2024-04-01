Police blotter: March 25 to April 1

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

March 25, 2024: An employee reported packages damaged outside the University Union Post Office.

March 25, 2024: A TUPD investigation determined that a reported aggravated assault did not occur.

March 26, 2024: A commuter student reported being stalked.

March 27, 2024: Two students in Res Tower violated the Code of Student Accountability’s alcohol guidelines.

March 30, 2024: Two students in Harris Hall participated in underage drinking.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

March 26, 2024: A burglar was arrested after stealing someone’s property at University Village.

March 27, 2024: A burglar stole property from a shed at the 8300 block of Edgedale Road.

March 28, 2024: Five or six people robbed someone with a weapon before driving away at the 8400 block of Charles Valley Court.

March 29, 2024: Robbers stole property from victims at Jeffers and Thornton roads.

Related