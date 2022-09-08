Police Blotter: Sept. 1 to Sept. 7

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

Sept. 2, 2022: Report of vandalism after graffiti was found on a trashcan in Freedom Square.

Sept. 2, 2022: A smartwatch was stolen from 7800 York Road after being left unattended in a classroom.

Sept. 4, 2022: Report of unwanted sexual offense/fondling made in Tower D. TUPD is investigating.

Sept. 5, 2022: A residential student in Tower C reported extortion after a demand for money occurred after an exchange of images on social media.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Sept. 1, 2022: A first degree burglary occurred in the 1200 block of Limit Avenue. At 1:14 a.m., a known suspect made entry into the location and physically assaulted the victim. The suspect stole the victim’s cell phone and was later arrested.

Sept. 2, 2022: A vehicle was reported stolen at 8400 Loch Raven Boulevard.