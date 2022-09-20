Police blotter: Sept. 13 to Sept. 20

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police:

Sept. 13, 2022: A student was assaulted by a former romantic partner at Marvis Barnes Hall. TUPD listed the case as cleared by exceptional means.

Sept. 14, 2022: A student in the Liberal Arts Building received a notification that a known person accessed their social media account.

Sept. 16, 2022: A theft report was discovered missing after computer equipment in a classroom within the Liberal Arts Building.

Sept. 18, 2022: Personal property was stolen and returned to a person within Towson Run Apartments.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Sept. 17, 2022: A first-degree assault occurred in the 1600 block of Thetford road. Police apprehended the suspect.

Sept. 17, 2022: A robbery occurred in the 1100 block of Halstead road after suspects approached and robbed victims. One suspect displayed a weapon, and both suspects left on bikes in an unknown direction.