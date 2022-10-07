Police blotter: Sept. 28 to Oct. 7

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

Sept. 28, 2022: Reports of attempted burglary and dating violence occurred after a non-university affiliate tried to enter a dorm room in Tower D during an argument.

Sept. 28, 2022: A student was assaulted in Albert S. Cook Library by a non-university affiliate with whom they were in a social relationship.

Oct. 4, 2022: Report of theft after personal property left in a bathroom within the Liberal Arts Building was taken.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Sept. 29, 2022: Report of second-degree burglary in the 1700 block of East Joppa road after someone broke into a storage unit using the metal wiring above the unit.

Oct. 2, 2022: A vehicle was stolen in the unit block of Solar Circle. The vehicle was stolen from the back parking lot by an unknown suspect. The suspect accessed the vehicle using a stolen key from a different vehicle registered to the same owner.

Oct. 3, 2022: Report of a first-degree assault at Loch Raven Boulevard and Taylor Avenue. According to police, the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run. A loaded gun was found in the trunk of the suspect’s vehicle, which they were prohibited from having.

Oct. 4, 2022: A first-degree burglary occurred in the 1600 block of Ruxton road. According to police, between 3:00 and 10:00 p.m., an unknown suspect entered through an unlocked back sliding door. They roamed around the up and downstairs before leaving without taking anything.

Oct. 5, 2022: A Coca-Cola was stolen from the 1500 block of E. Joppa road. According to police, an unknown, Black male suspect stole the drink. The victim went to retrieve the suspect’s license plate number when the suspect began to drive toward them. The suspect fled towards Pleasant Plains Road.