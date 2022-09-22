SGA approves nearly $2 million operating budget for fiscal year 2023

By: Michael Olszewski, SGA reporter

The Student Government Association voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve their $1.9 million operating budget for fiscal year 2023, a $300,000 increase from FY22.

The budget includes $649,337.17 for executive branch spending, and $1,257,864.50 for student organizations.

“I know it’s been a long time coming, but we will finally be proposing the fiscal year 2023 SGA Operating Budget.” Treasurer Mayra Corea said during her presentation during the general assembly.

This budget provides funding to several programs, including the shuttle buses, student organizations, foodshare and tigerthon. Some budget highlights include:

$550,041 for the Campus Activities Board, a $55,000 increase from last year

$15,000 for Marketing, $8,000 less than last year

$33,437 for Collegetown Shuttle Support, a $15,000 increase from last year

$17,130 for USA Today Readership Program

$21,000 for summer professional development, $15,000 for fall and winter

$425,323.50 for Sports Clubs Organization, a $52,986.28 from last year

The budget allocated $164,200 for SGA member compensation. Below is a compensation breakdown:

Position FY23 Salary President $ 16,800.00 Vice President $ 12,480.00 Treasurer $ 8,640.00 Attorney General $ 8,640.00 Chief of Staff $ 9,140.00 Directors (13) $58,500.00* President Pro-Tempore $4,500.00 Chief Justice $2,250.00 Photographer $3,000.00 Senate Leadership (3) $4,500.00** *the $58,500 allocated for directors accounts for the salaries of 13 separate positions

** the $4,500 allocated senate leadership accounts for the salaries of three separate positions.

FY22 saw a $1.6 million budget. In terms of revenue, SGA made $1.5 million last year in undergraduate student fees. Undergraduate students pay a $51 SGA fee each semester.

In terms of SGA student organizations, $98,000 is budgeted for the fall semester and $115,000 for the spring.

To allocate funds to student organizations, hearings will occur in the University Union room 321b on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.