SGA to create undergraduate research fund, expanding grant opportunities

By Alexandra Momot, SGA reporter

The Towson University Student Government Association approved a senate bill to create an undergraduate research fund at its general assembly meeting Tuesday.

SB12 expands the SGA’s grant opportunities to offer funds to undergraduate researchers, President Jordan Colquitt said in a message Wednesday.

At last week’s general assembly, the bill’s author, President Pro-Tempore Edmund Rhynes Jr., said SB12 would add the Undergraduate Research Fund to the SGA’s financial policy.

Director Latavia Edwards asked if there would be a board to “determine if that research is ethical and it meets the standards.”

Rhynes Jr. said that in order for a student to gain access to the additional funding, they must have an approval from the Office of Undergraduate Research.

Rep. Marcus Robinson expressed support for the bill, saying it could help foster more credible, scholarly research on campus.

The eight senators present unanimously approved the bill.