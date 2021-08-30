Songs to extend those summer feels despite returning to classes

By: Rafihat Banjo, Columnist

With classes starting back this week, and in-person might I add, it is time to get back into the rhythm of school work and study. While summer is starting to fade and the impending work of classes is coming, we can still have the best of both worlds when it comes to music.

With that being said, here are five tunes to add to your back-to-school playlist that will help keep those summer vibes while transitioning back into study mode:

1. “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Doja Cat. This song has been everywhere on social media, especially TikTok, and there are even some TikTok challenges for it. With a pop-trap beat and catchy lyrics, “Get Into It (Yuh)” is a pop song that will have you hyped and ready to start your day with a smile on your face. You can’t help but dance when you hear this song, mentally envisioning the moves and mimicking the dance moves you see all over TikTok.

2. “STAY” – Justin Bieber & The Kid LAROI. I’m 99% sure everyone has heard this song. Like the first song I listed (“Get Into It (Yuh)”), “STAY” is another popular song on TikTok. “I do the same thing I told you that I never would / I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could / I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you / I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey.” “STAY” is a mixture of synth-pop, hip pop, and pop punk collaboration between Canadian singer Justin Bieber and Australian rapper and singer The Kid LAROI.

3. “#1 Fan” – THE DRIVER ERA. #1 Fan isn’t as hype and upbeat as the first two songs listed, however this song is as amazing and catchy. THE DRIVER ERA is a brother duo of Ross and Rocky Lynch. “#1 Fan” is an alternative rock single and talks about being infatuated and wanting a person to be their significant other. I personally recommended this song because I really enjoyed the alternative rock sound the song had. Also, “#1 Fan” is a chill and laid back song you could easily listen to on your commute to campus.

4. “Dig What You Dug” – Wallows. This song has a similar sound to “#1 Fan.” If you’re interested in alternative rock or indie music, this song is definitely for you. Wallows is a three-member American alternative rock band consisting of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston. Like “#1 Fan,” “Dig What You Dug” has a similar laid back vibe to it. “Dig What You Dug” is definitely one of those songs you can listen to while doing homework or preparing yourself mentally for going back to school.

5. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals. “Sometimes, all I think about is you / Late nights in the middle of June.” “Heat Waves” is an R&B single from Glass Animal’s third studio album “Dreamland.” Glass Animals is a four-member British electronic pop band consisting of Joe Seaward, Dave Bayley, Ed Irwin-Singer, and Drew MacFarlane. “Heat Waves” is unofficially the official song of the summer. You can still listen to this funky R&B song during the back-to-school season. This song never gets old or runs out of style. I guarantee you people will still be listening and praising this song in 2030.

You can listen to these songs while walking to class, commuting to campus, or getting ready to start your day. The songs listed above range from hype and upbeat to more mellow and chill songs, getting you ready to close out the summer and head back into classes.

