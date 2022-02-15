Steve Eigenbrot introduced as new Towson Director of Athletics

By: Jake Shindel, Editor-in-Chief

Photo by: Alexander Wright/ Towson University

Towson University (TU) welcomed new Director of Athletics Steve Eigenbrot in a press conference at SECU Arena on Feb. 15.

Eigenbrot, who currently serves as Deputy Athletics Director at the University of South Carolina, is coming home, as he is a University of Maryland (UMD) graduate. He was joined by his parents, his wife and daughter, his two sisters and his nephew.

TU President Kim Schatzel introduced Eigenbrot, and talked about what the search committee was looking for in the new Director of Athletics.

“We wanted to have a leader to shape TU Athletics’ future and to support the extraordinary drive, ambition and success of our over 100 coaches and staff and over 600 student athletes,” President Schatzel said. “And we know that Steve is that leader.”

Eigenbrot talked about his goals for the TU Athletics program.

“I need to come in here and listen, I need to talk to people,” Eigenbrot said. “I’ve heard some perspective on some things that we need to address from a facility standpoint, from a long term perspective. I think there’s some scholarship opportunities that we could address.”

Eigenbrot said he has already talked to the field hockey, women’s basketball, and gymnastics teams. He also plans on attending the men’s lacrosse game against Mount St. Mary’s, as well as watching the CAA basketball tournaments.

Sonia LaMonica, head coach of women’s lacrosse, explained how Eigenbrot’s experience in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) can benefit TU.

“We dream big, we want to be highly successful within our conference in the CAA, and that’s only going to get harder and harder with expansion,” LaMonica said. “It’s going to be important to have someone like Steve, who has a great background in a high level conference. I’m really excited about his background.”

Eigenbrot was asked about the potential of bringing TU Athletics to the same level as the athletics program at the UMD, similar to how South Carolina shared the stage with Clemson. His response was a simple “Yes.”

“I’m so grateful to be here today with all of you at Towson to start this wild ride together,” Eigenbrot said.

Eigenbrot will start his new position as Director of Athletics at TU on Mar. 28.

