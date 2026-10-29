The Towerlight’s guide to Halloweekend-ing the safe way

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

This Halloween overlaps with Towson’s Homecoming. That means twice the activities, and potential for twice the mayhem. Here is The Towerlight’s guide to a safe Halloweekend.

Partying can lead to emergencies quicker than you think.

– Make sure to keep some form of identification with you at all times (your license, OneCard or state ID).

– Be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded spaces. Always identify at least one exit in a building.

– Don’t walk alone, and NEVER leave someone alone who is under the influence. To be safe, have money ready for an Uber or a Lyft.

– Never leave your drink unattended. If you turn your back on it– even just for a few seconds– leave it for dead.

College drinking is no secret. But it’s important to know what to do when someone drinks more than they can handle.

– Know the signs of alcohol poisoning: slurred words, stumbling, restlessness, constant need to urinate, vomiting and aggressive behavior.

– Get this person to a quiet, safe spot as soon as possible. Lay them on their side in case they vomit– this prevents them from choking.

– Stay with them as long as possible, and monitor if their symptoms get worse or better.

– Giving an intoxicated person food or caffeine when they’ve already reached the level of alcohol poisoning isn’t going to help– time will. If anything, give them electrolytes like Pedialyte.

– Signs of severe alcohol poisoning: unconsciousness, vomiting repeatedly or when unconscious, seizing, low body temperature and slow heart rate.

– Keep them warm to reduce lowering body temperatures and potential hypothermia.

– Still unsure of what to do? CALL 911

Consent isn’t just a ‘yes.’

– You can not consent to sex when you’re drunk. Keep record of where you are and who you talk to through pictures, videos or texts.

– Always use contraceptives, even if you trust the person. They may carry sexually transmitted diseases without your (or even their own) knowledge.

– Silence is NOT a green light. This goes for dancing, touching, kissing and even making conversation.

– Assaults can and should always be reported. See something? Report it.

– Revealing or tight costumes are NOT sexual invitations or innuendos.

Remember: Halloween is meant to be fun, but one accident can change the trajectory of your entire weekend. It’s better to be safe than sorry.