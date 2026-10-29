Morgan Lane/The Towerlight
Arts & Life Campus Uptown

The Towerlight’s guide to Halloweekend-ing the safe way

Editor in Chief

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

This Halloween overlaps with Towson’s Homecoming. That means twice the activities, and potential for twice the mayhem. Here is The Towerlight’s guide to a safe Halloweekend.

Partying can lead to emergencies quicker than you think.

– Make sure to keep some form of identification with you at all times (your license, OneCard or state ID).

– Be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded spaces. Always identify at least one exit in a building.

– Don’t walk alone, and NEVER leave someone alone who is under the influence. To be safe, have money ready for an Uber or a Lyft.

– Never leave your drink unattended. If you turn your back on it– even just for a few seconds– leave it for dead.

College drinking is no secret. But it’s important to know what to do when someone drinks more than they can handle.

Know the signs of alcohol poisoning: slurred words, stumbling, restlessness, constant need to urinate, vomiting and aggressive behavior.

– Get this person to a quiet, safe spot as soon as possible. Lay them on their side in case they vomit– this prevents them from choking.

– Stay with them as long as possible, and monitor if their symptoms get worse or better.

– Giving an intoxicated person food or caffeine when they’ve already reached the level of alcohol poisoning isn’t going to help– time will. If anything, give them electrolytes like Pedialyte.

– Signs of severe alcohol poisoning: unconsciousness, vomiting repeatedly or when unconscious, seizing, low body temperature and slow heart rate.

– Keep them warm to reduce lowering body temperatures and potential hypothermia.

– Still unsure of what to do? CALL 911

Consent isn’t just a ‘yes.’

– You can not consent to sex when you’re drunk. Keep record of where you are and who you talk to through pictures, videos or texts.

– Always use contraceptives, even if you trust the person. They may carry sexually transmitted diseases without your (or even their own) knowledge.

– Silence is NOT a green light. This goes for dancing, touching, kissing and even making conversation.

– Assaults can and should always be reported. See something? Report it.

– Revealing or tight costumes are NOT sexual invitations or innuendos.

Remember: Halloween is meant to be fun, but one accident can change the trajectory of your entire weekend. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

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The Towerlight Today is our newsletter that comes out Monday-Friday during the semester.

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