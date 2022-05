Photos by: Matt Hubbard/The Towerlight

By: Matt Hubbard, Photo Editor

Tamia Carter, known professionally as rapper Flo Milli takes the stage at SECU Arena on April 28, 2022 for Moneyfest.

Rapper Maria-Cecilia Kelly, known as Rico Nasty performs at Moneyfest at SECU Arena on April 28, 2022

Fans attend Moneyfest at SECU Arena on April 28, 2022. The event was apart of the annual Tigerfest hosted by the Campus Activities Board.