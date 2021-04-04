Tik Tok virality results in artists claim to fame

By: Norma Sorto, Columnist



Tik Tok has changed the music industry for good. It is easy for a musical artist to promote their music and become a viral star. As someone who is an avid user of Tik Tok, I usually discover many talented artists. You can quickly discover an artist based on your likes and what appears on your for you page.



A song goes viral when someone starts a trend, and instantly, people begin to follow it. Here is a list of the top five songs that have gone viral on Tik Tok in 2021 so far.



“Telepatía” – Kali Uchis. This first song on the list went viral on Tik Tok in March. The song is from the album “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” and was released in November 2020. It was Uchis’s first Spanish language album. Many people said that the album would not do great on the charts because of the language barrier. However, the song charted at No. 29 on the Billboard Global 200. It was all due to the incredible amount of support from Tik Tok users who used the song with their videos. “The Adults are talking” – The Strokes. One of the most iconic album releases of 2020 was “The New Abnormal” by The Strokes. This year the band won a Grammy for “Best Rock Album.” The Strokes is one of the most legendary rock bands from the late 1990s. The song is the first track from their recent album and has been trending on Tik Tok since March. As a fan of the band, it’s nice to see that they are still relevant amongst the younger generation. “Unlock It” – Charlie XCX. The song is from Charlie XCX’s “Pop 2” album that was released in 2017. The original song was a collaboration with Kim Petras and Jay Park. A lot of popular Tik Tok influencers used the sound as a dance challenge. It has been viral over the past few weeks. Charlie XCX even joined the dance challenge. “Driver’s License” – Olivia Rodrigo. This song became a hit sensation after its release on Jan. 8. It went viral on Tik Tok when fans made videos about the song’s meaning and created memes. “Driver’s License” charted number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The young artist, Rodrigo, will soon release her debut album “*O*R” on May 21. “Leave the Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic. The last song on the list is “Leave the Door Open.” The song was released on March 5 and became a viral hit. Both artists created the album under the group name Silk Sonic and soon released their debut album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic.”