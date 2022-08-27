Towson Athletics: Beer will be sold at 2022-23 sporting events

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Beer will be sold at Johnny Unitas Stadium and other sporting events during the 2022-23 season, Towson Athletics announced Friday.

At football games, patrons 21 years of age and older can buy beer 90 minutes prior to kickoff until the end of the third quarter, the department said. Only two alcoholic beverages can be purchased at one time.

Alcohol will also be sold in the ticketed events held inside SECU Arena: men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and gymnastics.

The stadium will require everyone, regardless of age, to present a valid I.D. before purchasing alcoholic beverages. Further, patrons are forbidden to bring alcohol in or out of the stadium, and those attempting to smuggle into the venue may be removed or arrested.

Subscribe to the Towerlight Today! Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

The athletics department said the addition of alcoholic beverages matches the rules at fellow Division I collegiate sporting events in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

“We are thrilled to be adding some new experiences to our gameday atmosphere this fall,” TU Director of Athletics Steve Eigenbrot said. “These improvements enhance our ability to continue growing events we host in a Greater Baltimore region full of so many great entertainment options.

Additionally, C&R Pub will sponsor a hospitality area behind the east end zone that opens 45 minutes prior to kickoff. The area will include food and drink specials.

Patrons can also reserve parking in Lot 7 near SECU Arena.

“New hospitality options, expanding beer sales, new options to reserve parking – they’re important parts of the fan experience and should pave a path for Towson Athletics to integrate more with our surrounding communities and drive support for our student-athletes,” Eigenbrot said.