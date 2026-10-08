Towson finishes weekend 1-1 after loss to William & Mary
By Nayeli Alonzo, Contributing Writer and Zaya Chillious, Contributing Writer
The Towson Tigers fell to William & Mary in four sets during their breast cancer awareness game on Saturday. The Tigers finished 1-1 against the Tribe during the weekend of play.
William & Mary opened the first set with a kill, but Towson quickly answered with one of its own. The teams continued to trade attacks early, keeping the set close.
The back-and-forth continued until Towson gained control with 21 kills to earn the victory in the first set.
Despite Towson opening scoring in the second set, William & Mary quickly took control.
Libero Kayla Zanon kept the set close by delivering two service aces for the Tigers.
“Kayla Zanon—she’s a quick kid, man. She can cover a lot of court for us,” head coach Don Metil said.
William & Mary held the lead for the remainder of the set but two service aces by Taylor Pagan helped Towson build back some momentum.
With William & Mary at set point, an out-of-bounds serve gave the Tigers a chance to extend the set before the Tribe ultimately secured it with a kill, 25-19.
Throughout the third set, good serve-receive rallies kept scoring close.
Despite the back-and-forth, The Tribe held onto a narrow lead for the entire set.
Pagan delivered a kill to keep Towson in the set, but the Tribe secured the victory on the next serve, 25-21.
Pagan opened up the fourth set with a kill, and after a lone point from the Tribe, Towson went on a four-point scoring run. The Tribe responded to the run by taking a timeout.
After the timeout, both teams traded early leads. With long rallies and fast-paced touches, each play was crucial for the Tigers to remain in the match.
Malinah Purcell-Telefoni brought Towson’s service back with a kill, but the Tribe managed to gain a lead after a 7-1 run.
The Tribe took the final set 27-25 to seal their victory against the Tigers.
Moran posted her sixth double-double this season, while outside hitter Addison Leber delivered her first double-double match this season.
“With this young team there is this unawareness that if you don’t bring your a game every day in this conference, you can get beat, and we showed that today,” said Metil.
The Tigers take on Campbell University on Friday at 6 p.m.