Towson finishes weekend 1-1 after loss to William & Mary

By Nayeli Alonzo, Contributing Writer and Zaya Chillious, Contributing Writer

The Towson Tigers fell to William & Mary in four sets during their breast cancer awareness game on Saturday. The Tigers finished 1-1 against the Tribe during the weekend of play.

Towson players line up before the match against William & Mary held at SECU Arena on Oct. 3, 2026. (Mariah Pagan/The Towerlight)

William & Mary opened the first set with a kill, but Towson quickly answered with one of its own. The teams continued to trade attacks early, keeping the set close.

The back-and-forth continued until Towson gained control with 21 kills to earn the victory in the first set.

Despite Towson opening scoring in the second set, William & Mary quickly took control.

Libero Kayla Zanon kept the set close by delivering two service aces for the Tigers.

Libero Kayla Zanon prepares to receive the ball for Towson during a match against William & Mary held at SECU Arena on Oct. 3, 2026. (Mariah Pagan/The Towerlight)

“Kayla Zanon—she’s a quick kid, man. She can cover a lot of court for us,” head coach Don Metil said.

William & Mary held the lead for the remainder of the set but two service aces by Taylor Pagan helped Towson build back some momentum.

With William & Mary at set point, an out-of-bounds serve gave the Tigers a chance to extend the set before the Tribe ultimately secured it with a kill, 25-19.

Throughout the third set, good serve-receive rallies kept scoring close.

Despite the back-and-forth, The Tribe held onto a narrow lead for the entire set.

Pagan delivered a kill to keep Towson in the set, but the Tribe secured the victory on the next serve, 25-21.

Pagan opened up the fourth set with a kill, and after a lone point from the Tribe, Towson went on a four-point scoring run. The Tribe responded to the run by taking a timeout.

After the timeout, both teams traded early leads. With long rallies and fast-paced touches, each play was crucial for the Tigers to remain in the match.

Towson players huddle together during a match against William & Mary held at SECU Arena on Oct. 3, 2026. (Sofia Cruz/The Towerlight)

Malinah Purcell-Telefoni brought Towson’s service back with a kill, but the Tribe managed to gain a lead after a 7-1 run.

The Tribe took the final set 27-25 to seal their victory against the Tigers.

Moran posted her sixth double-double this season, while outside hitter Addison Leber delivered her first double-double match this season.

“With this young team there is this unawareness that if you don’t bring your a game every day in this conference, you can get beat, and we showed that today,” said Metil.

The Tigers take on Campbell University on Friday at 6 p.m.