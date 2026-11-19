By Dylan Ansah, Contributing Writer and Zaya Chillious, Contributing Writer

Towson Men’s Basketball defeated University of Maryland, Baltimore County 68-42 on Saturday at SECU Arena to win the inaugural 410 Invitational.

Jaquan Womack scored a career-high 17 points in the victory.

“He’s really making a lot of strides as a leader. He brings that edge which we need, but he also has an incredibly high IQ on the court,” said head coach Pat Skerry.

Rutgers transfer Denis Bădălău made his debut for the Tigers after being out due to injury. Bădălău had 7 points and 3 rebounds in his 13 minutes off the bench.

“It’s good to get him back,” Skerry said. “He really stretches our rotation to nine really good players and it gives us some shooting and IQ on the floor.”

The Tigers got off to a fast start, with Zion Stanford opening scoring before Womack drained back-to-back 3-pointers to set an early tone.

Multiple defensive stops held UMBC scoreless for over six minutes and sparked a 13-2 scoring run for the Tigers.

Defensively, Towson forced 7 turnovers from the Retrievers in the first half.

“We knew they were a shooting team so we couldn’t let them shoot,” Womack said. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Ben Roseborough closed the first half in the Tigers favor, 36-19.

Both teams traded buckets to start the second half. UMBC added a pair of triples before Roseborough hit his second 3-pointer of the game, followed by a layup from Atkinson to extend the Tigers’ lead to 21.

Roseborough found Stanford on an alley-oop to stretch Towson’s lead to 30.

In the final four minutes, UMBC was unable to score again, lending Towson a 68-42 victory.

The Tigers limited UMBC’s shooting to 19% from the field and earned a total of 12 steals during the game.

“Proud of our guys. I think we really played the right way,” Skerry said.