Towson Sports Network to provide free spring sports streams

By: Jason Cutcher, Contributing Writer



Towson University (TU) Athletics will be holding spring sports without in-person attendance due to the procedure of COVID-19 protocols.



TU is following Baltimore County’s recent Executive Order 2021-003 and 2021-004.



“Indoor social gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited,” Executive Order 2021- 004 reads. “Outdoor social gatherings of more than twenty-five people are prohibited. Social gatherings also do not include gatherings at professional and collegiate sports events and at organized amateur sports as those terms are referenced herein.”



While there will be no in-person attendance, spring sports can be viewed in a variety of ways this semester. Students can stream games for free through the Towson Sports Network (TSN). According to Towson Athletics, TSN is going to cover as many games as possible, however there may be limitations on what games may be available. Fans can also see highlights, recaps final scores, and more by following TSN on Twitter.



Junior Andrew Long is excited for the spring athletics season to get underway.



“It’s a welcome sight to see all spring sports return,” said Long. “I know the athletes are excited to get back on the field especially after last season getting cut short, and as a fan, even if I can’t be at the games, just the fact spring sports are coming back this season is a welcome return to normalcy.”



TU will still be using the CAA’s streaming service, FloSports, as an option this season for watching spring sports. TU’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball are currently broadcasted through FloHoops, a specific subchannel to FloSport. While a fee of $12.50 per month was required for a FloSports account in November, there will not be a fee for the spring season.



According to the CAA, FloSports offers over 300 CAA sports including basketball, football, soccer, softball, field hockey, volleyball, and baseball games.



Junior William Sullivan thinks the games being streamed for free through TSN is a much more accessible option for students to watch games.



“I think it’s good for everyone involved,” Sullivan said. “Athletes can get some exposure, students can watch their teams play for free and student broadcasters can get some experience in their field.”



All TU sports, with the exception of football and swimming and diving, are expected to go on as planned later this month. Multiple spring sports teams have already released their schedules for the upcoming season.



For more information on spring sports schedules, visit towsontigers.com

