‘Towson State University’ apparel released to commemorate 25 years of TU

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Limited edition ‘Towson State University’ apparel will be sold to commemorate 25 years since the name change, the University announced Friday.

The apparel, which is being sold through College Thread, dons the former TSU branding and will be available through Dec. 31, 2022, the University said.

“The collection honors the past and celebrates the TU of today,” Priya Exantus, trademark and licensing manager, said in a press release.

According to the Special Collections and University Archives office, since its start as the Maryland State Normal School in 1866, the University has undergone four name changes:

1866 to 1935 : Maryland State Normal School

: Maryland State Normal School 1935 to 1963 : Maryland State Teachers College at Towson

: Maryland State Teachers College at Towson 1963 to 1976 : Towson State College

: Towson State College 1976 to 1997 : Towson State University

: Towson State University 1997 to present: Towson University

An archives article said that the MSNS started as a two-year teacher certification program. In 1935, the school transitioned from a normal school and began offering four-year baccalaureate degrees.