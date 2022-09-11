Towson takes Battle for Greater Baltimore as Pigrome tosses three touchdowns

By: Jake Shindel, Senior Editor

The Towson University football team defeated Morgan State University 29-21 in their home opener on Saturday, winning the Battle for Greater Baltimore for the fifth time in a row and second consecutive season.

The Tigers, now 2-0, got their first win of the season on Sept. 3 after beating Bucknell University 14-13.

“We’re getting better at it every week,” Head Coach Rob Ambrose said. “We’re not where we need to be, but I think we will be in the future.”

Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome led the team in passing and rushing, finishing the game with 157 passing yards and three touchdowns while adding 124 yards on the ground. wide receiver Darian Street ended with two receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Morgan State (0-2) started with the ball and were stopped on fourth down before Towson received a defensive holding, resulting in an automatic first down. The series ended with a 16-yard touchdown run by running back Alfonzo Graham, who finished the drive with five rushes for 49 yards.

Towson’s first drive ended on their second play, as wide receiver D’Ago Hunter fumbled the ball, and Morgan State took possession at the 24-yard line in their own zone. Quarterback Carson Baker, who started the game 0-4, scrambled on fourth-and-10 but did not reach the first down marker and turned the ball over to Towson.

The second drive of the game for Towson ended with a 24-yard field goal by kicker Keegan Vaughn.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan State held a 7-3 lead. Both teams stuck with the ground game, as Morgan State finished with 97 rushing yards and 0 passing yards, and Towson had 76 yards on the ground and 18 passing yards.

A batted ball by Baker led to an interception by linebacker Mason Woods for the Tigers, who started their drive at midfield.

Towson scored a touchdown on the drive, a 19-yard pass from Pigrome to wide receiver Isaiah Perkins. Towson took a 10-7 lead with 7:53 remaining in the half.

The Bears used the air attack on their next drive, as Baker connected with wide receiver Avery Jones for a 31-yard touchdown. Morgan State took a 14-10 lead.

A 60-yard kickoff return by defensive back Juwan Burgess gave Towson good field position on their next drive, which led to a field goal and cut the deficit to 14-13.

Morgan State took the 14-13 lead into halftime. Towson went away from the run in the second quarter, picking up 48 yards in the air and 22 yards rushing.

Towson opened up the second half with a 70-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown. Street caught Pigrome’s second touchdown of the day on a 20-yard reception, giving the Tigers a 20-14 lead.

“I would say that every single kid that played in this game progressed, and every single kid is a work in progress,” Ambrose said.

The Bears responded with a touchdown of their own, an 18-yard receiving touchdown for Graham, who ended the game with two touchdowns.

The quarter continued with a touchdown for the Tigers, who, once again, took the lead with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter. Street picked up his second receiving touchdown of the day after collecting a 28-yard pass from Pigrome that ended in the endzone. The team elected to go for two but was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 26-21.

After a Morgan State punt, Towson took the ball 51 yards on 14 plays and kicked a field goal to cap off a 7:26 drive. Towson increased their lead to 29-21 with 6:30 remaining in the game.

“The second half, it was just a different kind of drive,” Woods said. “The offense started putting points on the board, and we felt like it was our job to make things happen and get the offense back the ball to put points on the board.”

A turnover on downs led to a Towson possession late in the game, and the Tigers ran out the clock to secure a 29-21 victory.

“It’s our execution, or lack thereof, that’s going to determine our success,” Ambrose said.

Saturday’s game saw 9,784 fans in attendance at Johnny Unitas stadium, according to TU Athletics. Towson’s next game is Saturday, Sept. 17 on the road against West Virginia University at 1 p.m.