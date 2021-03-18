Towson University football player, “Chiz” Umunakwe, reported missing

By: Meghan Hudson, Editor-in-Chief

22-year-old Towson University football player, Benedict “Chiz” Umunakwe, has been reported missing. He was last seen March 15 around 7 a.m. wearing his number 21 football sweatshirt.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, Umunakwe may be driving a dark blue Hyundai Sonata with New York City plates JJZ5811. He may also be in emotional distress. Police report him to be 6’4” and 240 lbs.



Students of Towson University along with friends and family have circulated flyers of Umunakwe.



“This is my friend Chiz Umunakwe,” tweeted Katherine Hernandez. “Anybody who went to Kennedy knows that Chiz is one of the kindest people on Earth – please share this!”



The flyer caught the attention of Ravens football player Lamar Jackson, who tweeted the flyer along with a praying hands emoji.



“Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020” tweeted the Towson University Office of Public Safety on March 17.

