Towson University receives record $1.32 million donation

Photo courtesy of Towson University by Alex Wright

By: Meghan Hudson, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University has received a record-breaking donation of $1.32 million to its College of Health Professions.

The donation comes from Alena and David Schwaber who were inspired by the pandemic to expand their support of nursing students. The Schwabers have previously donated to Hartford Community College and Johns Hopkins University.

“’Nursing is a very noble field,’” Schwaber said.

According to the University, TU stands as the largest provider of health care workers in Maryland “and has a nursing licensure examination pass rate of 91%, higher than the national average.”

University president Kim Schatzel believes this donation is demonstrative of The Schwabers faith in TU as an anchor institution and leader in providing nurses in Maryland.

The scholarship will serve 10 nursing students each year, enough to cover the cost of in-state tuition.

“’The scholarships created from their gift will allow us to continue to attract top-tier nursing students from diverse backgrounds and train the next generation of healthcare leaders,’” Schatzel said.

University officials say the scholarships will be awarded annually to students facing personal or financial hardship, beginning this fall.

“’I am most thankful for their trust in Towson University and in the high caliber of our nursing program,’” Lisa Plowfield, dean of the College of Health Professions, said.

The University previously announced plans to break ground on a $175 million building specifically for the College of Health Professions. Construction of this building will begin this summer.

“I’d also like to point out that this incredibly generous gift will give back to the community for years to come, as the students who receive the scholarships graduate and become working nurses, caring for sick and injured members of our community,” Hayley Mark, chair of the Department of Nursing, said.