Towson University requires that eligible students, staff and faculty receive COVID-19 booster shot

By: Jake Shindel, Editor-in-Chief



File Photo by Meghan Hudson/ The Towerlight

Towson University (TU) is requiring that all eligible students, faculty and staff receive their COVID-19 booster shot by Jan. 31, according to an email by Towson provost Melanie Perreault on Jan. 7. Jan. 31 is the first day of the Spring 2022 semester.



TU’s email came after the University System of Maryland (USM) announced earlier in the day that all eligible residential students must receive their booster.



If a student, staff member or faculty member is not yet eligible to receive a booster, then proof of the booster shot must be submitted within 14 days of becoming eligible. The link to provide proof of a booster shot can be found in the email.



Students, faculty and staff that were exempt from getting the initial vaccine are also exempt from receiving a booster shot, and do not need to resubmit an exemption form.



In addition to the booster shot requirement, TU is requiring that all students, faculty and staff wear KN95 masks while in academic settings. The email recommended that people bring their own KN95 masks, but stated that the masks will also be handed out at certain places around campus.



Everyone returning to campus must submit a negative COVID-19 test within five days of returning to campus. Negative tests can come from a PCR, rapid-antigen, or at-home test. If a student, staff or faculty member has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days, a negative test is not required. The form to fill out this information is also found in the email.



