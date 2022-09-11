Towson Volleyball takes down #7 ranked Pitt in four sets

By: Jill Brewer, Contributing writer

The Towson Women’s Volleyball team remains undefeated (10-0) to start the 2022 season after picking up a win in four sets against the University of Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.

The victory marks the 202nd win for Head Coach Don Metil, making him the record holder for the most wins all-time in Towson volleyball history, according to TU athletics. Further, Saturday’s win marked the first time Towson has beat a ranked program in their history.

Pittsburgh is ranked #7 in the nation as of Sept. 4, according to an American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This season, Towson is ranked ninth in the nation in hit percentage at 0.315, and they lead the CAA in assists per set (12.7) and kills per game (13.5).

To start the match Towson won the first game 25-12. The second set was back and forth, with 12 different lead changes. Towson ultimately won the set 25-23.

The Tigers lost the third set 16-25 but were able to bounce back and win the match, winning the fourth set 25-18.

The Tiger’s offense finished with 51 kills and a hit percentage of 0.275. Sophomore Victoria Barrett led the offense with 16 kills and 18.5 total points. Redshirt sophomore Irbe Lazda was right behind her with 14 kills and 17.5 total points.

The defense also had to play a big part in winning the match with Pitt, as the team finished with 33 digs and 16 blocks. The team limited Pitt to 78 points in the matchand only 12 points in the first set.

The Tigers look to extend their undefeated streak at Hampton on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.