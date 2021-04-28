TU Alumni Office arranges photo sessions for graduates

Compiled by Meghan Hudson, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University’s Alumni Office is sponsoring photo sessions for graduates in early May.

“Make sure you schedule an appointment for a photo shoot before arriving on campus,” the TU commencement team emailed graduates. “While waiting for your photos to be taken, don’t forget to wear your mask and maintain social distancing with your fellow Tigers. Please depart from campus at the end of the photo shoot as well. And, most importantly, come dressed in your cap and gown or your other best TU outfit!”

More resources for seniors and recent graduates, including webinars and networking events, can be found on the TU Alumni website.

