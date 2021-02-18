TU cancels all classes and telework due to inclement weather

By: Grace Coughlan, Associate Editor

Towson University (TU) announced the cancellation of all telework and classes, both in-person and remote, due to inclement weather on Thursday, Feb. 18.



Students, faculty and staff will all be excused from classes and work with exception of some staff.



“Emergency essential personnel for inclement weather response should report to work on time,” The University’s email reads. “All other faculty and staff will receive administrative leave.”



Alongside class cancellations, any COVID-19 sentinel test appointments on-campus are canceled.



“COVID-19 sentinel test appointments through the University Health Center on Thursday are canceled,” the email explains. “Those sentinel appointments do not need to be rescheduled.”



Cook Library will be closed along with the main campus but the 24/7 study lounge will be available. Dining halls will still be open during their normal hours. For more information on closures of outside food hubs, visit TU’s Dining Service’s website.



According to the University, the shuttle service will not be running after 11 p.m. on Feb. 17. Students can continue to receive updates by checking the TU Tiger Ride website or the TURide mobile app.



The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Baltimore metropolitan area on Feb. 17 due to the possibility of a mixture of heavy snow with sleet and freezing rain through Feb. 19.

