TU confirms in-person commencements this spring

By: Meghan Hudson, Editor-in-Chief

Photo by Meghan Hudson/ The Towerlight

Towson University (TU) announced in a campus-wide email its standing plan to host in-person commencement ceremonies during the week of May 17-21 at Johnny Unitas Stadium, March 15.



According to the email, commencement was planned by the TU Commencement committee, COVID-19 Response Leadership team, TU Medical Advisory Committee and the Baltimore County Department of Health in an effort to provide graduates with the opportunity to participate in an outdoor, in-person ceremony.



“This is also in response to a student survey conducted in fall 2020 that overwhelmingly supported an in-person celebration,” reads the email. “Additional opportunities for feedback will be available to Commencement candidates through subsequent messages.”



The coming ceremonies marks the second time this century in which Towson is hosting its commencement at the outdoor stadium. Graduates will be placed on the field with guests being placed in stadium seating.



Commencement week will consist of ceremonies for spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates. The email outlines that each graduate attending in person will receive four tickets.



“Graduates and guests will have the option of attending in-person or observing virtually through a live stream,” the email reads.



The University will also reduce the stage party size to increase physical distancing and decrease density of participants.



Graduates have been asked to monitor their emails as any additional information and/or changes in plans will be communicated as soon as possible.



“We are proud of all of our graduates have accomplished, and we’re eager to celebrate these achievements,” Schatzel said.

