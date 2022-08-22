TU Football to host ‘Fan Fest’ ahead of season

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University football will host its inaugural Fan Fest on Aug. 27.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m at Johnny Unitas Stadium, and is free admission. The Fan Fest occurs during the team’s final scrimmage before the regular season begins on Sept. 3 against Bucknell University.

Those in attendance will be able to meet the players and receive a free team poster. Concessions will be available for purchase.

The first home game of the season will be on Sept. 10 against regional-rival Morgan State University, in the annual Battle for Greater Baltimore.