TU members face disenrollment or unpaid leave for noncompliance with vaccination mandate

By: Cory Kefauver, Associate Editor

Photo by Macy Dowla/The Towerlight

Following full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Towson University announced updated vaccination requirements for students, faculty and staff.



Students, faculty, and staff who are not vaccinated and do not have a medical or religious exemption must submit proof of their first vaccination by Sept. 10 at noon.



“Students who have not been fully vaccinated, provided proof of a first dose or received an approved medical/religious exemption before noon on Sept. 10 will be disenrolled beginning Monday, Sept. 13,” the email reads.



Students who have not yet been vaccinated or received an exemption were not permitted to move onto campus last week.



“Faculty and staff who have not been fully vaccinated, provided proof of a first dose or received an approved medical/religious exemption before noon on Sept. 10 will be placed on unpaid leave and expected not to report to campus beginning Monday, Sept. 13,” the email reads. “Telework is not an option in place of compliance.”



The University reported COVID-19 vaccination compliance rates of 94.5% amongst faculty and staff and 93.7% amongst students on their first day back in session, Monday, Aug. 30.



Those with a medical or religious exemption must complete twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and complete a Daily QuickScan.



University members may be asked to prove their vaccine compliance status daily by visiting the University’s new Campus Clearance Tool.

