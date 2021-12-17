TU moves rest of final exams online, changes dining hall rules

By: Jake Shindel, Editor-in-Chief

Photo taken by Meghan Hudson



Towson University (TU) announced that all final exams will be moved online effective at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17. In addition, all dining halls will switch to take-out as well.



There has been a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and there have been 112 positive cases reported to the health center in the last 24 hours, according to an email sent by TU provost Melanie Perreault. From Dec. 2-15, there were 170 positive cases, according to TU’s website.



The decision to move all final exams online comes less than 24 hours after the university sent out an email saying that finals would remain in-person, but that professors have the option to move them online.



Provost Perreault said that while exams are online and dining halls are restricted to take-out-only, the university remains open.



“That said, the university is not closing,” the email read. “Today’s decisions were driven by the effort to de-densify settings where large gatherings are taking place.”



To stay up-to-date on Towson’s COVID-19 response, visit Towson’s website.