TU plans for a full return to in-person living and learning this fall

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Associate Editor



Towson University (TU) President Kim Schatzel and Provost Melanie Perreault announced plans for the University to offer full in-person learning, on-campus housing and activities for the fall, Feb. 15.



“TU is planning on a full offering of in-person learning, residential housing and campus life in the fall. While more detailed plans — including course options, schedules and deadlines — will be shared in time, we’ve already begun to plan and convey some of this in town halls and in conversations around campus,” states the campus-wide email.



The University hopes to resume some in-person events during the warmer months due to the recent uptick in testing and vaccine availability.



“In the coming weeks and months, we’ll start to take greater strides as we begin to increase our on-campus presence while abiding by all local, state and federal health and safety guidance,” the email reads.



In the coming months, the University will continue to monitor the health conditions and guidelines.



“We will continue to put the health and safety of our community first, and will follow all best practices as outlined by our federal, state and local partners,” said Schatzel. “On campus, these efforts are being led by our COVID Response Leadership Team.”



– The Towerlight will update this article when more information is made available.

