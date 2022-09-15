TU ranked ninth best public school, 33rd best regionally

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University is the ninth best public school and 33rd best overall in the north, according to U.S. World and News Report.

The rankings are based on 17 different indicators, including graduation and average alumni giving rates. For the regional list, TU was up against 181 other institutions and 63 fellow public institutions.

According to the report, The College of New Jersey is the top public school in the north, and Providence College is the best regionally.

In a statement, President Kim Schatzel said the recognition alludes to the recent development of the campus in terms of its faculty, students and facilities.

“These recognitions represent the TU of today—a nationally-recognized leader in inclusive excellence, where all students can achieve,” Schatzel said.

Subscribe to the Towerlight Today! Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Senior Lindsay Schwartz said she has enjoyed her time at TU thus far and feels its location is ideal for post-graduate students looking for jobs. Further, she said the campus culture adds to the school’s appeal.

“It’s super diverse,” Schwartz said. “You really get the full experience here. And there’s just so many things to do around you like you’re never bored. So I really just think it’s just such a diverse place. There’s anything for anyone.”

Similarly, Student Government President Jordan Colquitt said he’s pleased with the rankings and feels it will attract more students to the university.

“Towson continues to be one of the best public universities where students’ success and mobility is a key focus,” Colquitt, a junior, said in a statement. “As SGA president, it’s such a great feeling to represent a university with such strong commitment to helping every student thrive.”

In terms of other Maryland schools, nearby Loyola University Maryland ranked fourth regionally. Salisbury University was listed as the 14th top public institution, and Frostburg State University came in 40th.