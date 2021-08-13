TU reinstates campus mask mandate

By: Grace Coughlan, Senior Editor

Photo by Meghan Hudson/ The Towerlight

Towson University has reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor locations effective Monday, Aug. 16.



According to an Aug. 13 email from President Kim Schatzel and Provost Melanie Perreault, students, staff and faculty are expected to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.



“Masks are required to be worn in every building, except when alone in private spaces like offices and in residence halls with only roommates, or while briefly eating or drinking.” Schatzel said. “These requirements apply to all TU facilities, including those not on the core contiguous campus area, as well as to visitors of those spaces.”



Individuals are expected to wear masks while on TU transportation vehicles and when going to healthcare facilities on campus.



This announcement comes following Baltimore County’s announcement to reinstate the mask requirement in all county offices and facilities, and in public schools.



These efforts aim to prevent the spread of a variant of COVID-19 known as the “Delta” variant.

“Thank you for doing your part to show how Tigers Care, and for putting our students first as we prepare for a healthy, safe and engaging fall semester at TU!” Schatzel said.

