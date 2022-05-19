TU women’s tennis player, Amelia Lawson, named All-CAA Third Team

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

The Colonial Athletic Association named Amelia Lawson, a player on the Towson University women’s tennis team, as an All-CAA Third Team selection on Tuesday.

Lawson, a senior who’s originally from New Zealand, helped produce the team’s 9-13 overall record this season, according to a press release from TU Athletics. The nominations for the All-CAA teams nominations, TU Athletics said.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition,” Lawson said in an interview. “All the hard work put in is worth it, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Further, she said the nomination serves as a satisfying end to her tennis career at TU.

“It feels great to be ending my tennis career at Towson on such a high and a great season,” Lawson said.

Jake Shindel contributed to this article