TU’s power pitcher Josh Seils becomes MLB prospect

By: Jordan Kendall, Senior Staff Writer



Towson University’s (TU) Baseball program has sent a few players to the pros in recent years, and junior right-handed pitcher Josh Seils is looking to join them.



Before the 2021 season, Perfect Game USA named him a top 10 prospect in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), and both Tigers Head Coach Matt Tyner and Pitching Coach Miles Miller believe he has what it takes.

“I think the sky’s the limit for Josh, I think he has every trait that you need to be able to successfully pitch in the big leagues,” Miller said. “A lot of things have to go right for guys to get there, Josh is the same as everyone else but he has everything he needs to get there and I hope he gets that opportunity.”

Seils played shortstop and pitcher in high school, however, after discussions with the coaching staff the decision was made to focus on pitching. Since his sophomore year, he’s been the Tigers ace and has started 23 games over three seasons. He has a 4.97 career ERA and in 128.2 innings has 102 strikeouts.

This season he’s pitched 51.1 innings in ten starts and has 39 strikeouts. He has a 7.01 ERA, primarily from two poor performances against Western Carolina University and Virginia Commonwealth University. His best start was against George Mason University where he went 6.1 innings and only allowed two earned runs with seven strikeouts.

“I think he has a chance to go pretty far because he has really only put four years into strictly pitching, and look what it’s gotten him,” Tyner said. “He’s got a great knowledge of what to throw and when to throw it, he has to get a little better at executing but the sky’s the limit.”

Last summer Seils played in the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate baseball league. He started four games for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms in North Carolina. He also played with Tigers senior southpaw Austin Weber. Seils pitched 14.2 innings and struck out 21 while only allowing one walk.

Seils said that most of the players were from power five schools. Some of his teammates were from Wake Forest University, Clemson University and Virginia Tech among others. He gained confidence after competing with some of the best players in the country.

“Everyone talks about that guy that goes to a power five school, and it was cool to see I can compete with those guys and I’m not that far off from being one of those guys,” Seils said. “I learned a lot from them and it was cool to pick their brains.”

Both Miller and freshman catcher Burke Camper mentioned his work ethic as factors for how Seils has gotten to this point. Miller has coached Seils for three years while Camper has been his teammate for two years.

“The thing that impressed me the most about Josh from the start is he doesn’t take days off,” Miller said. “He’s developed and gotten himself into this position simply by working every single day. He’s as consistent as anyone I’ve ever coached.”

While Camper hasn’t known Seils as long as Miller, he has also noticed Seils’ work ethic.

“His attitude on the field, he comes to compete every day and he works his butt off every day at the field, in the weight room, he’s just a hard worker and someone that motivates the team in general,” Camper said.

The Tigers are currently 15-24 and have about a month left in the regular season. Seils has both individual and team goals he hopes to accomplish in the next few weeks.

“I think a strength is my two-seam fastball, it’s got a lot of movement and it’s tough to hit for both righties and lefties,” Seils said. “I think my changeup it’s ok, it’s decent but it’s not as good as I’d want it to be. It’s something I’ve been working hard on and hopefully I see progress over the next couple weeks.”

As far as team goals, Seils said he wants the opportunity to play in the CAA Tournament. He has not had the opportunity to do so, in his first two full seasons as a Tiger the team finished with a losing record.

Last season’s tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. TU is currently second in the Northern Division which would qualify them for the tournament. If the Tigers qualify, Seils is hoping to win the conference for the first time since 2013.

“If we’re down there, we might as well win it,” Seils said.

The MLB Draft is scheduled to begin July 11. If Seils is drafted he would be the second Tiger selected following second baseman Richie Palacios who went in the third round to the Cleveland Indians in 2018. Tyner believes Seils will benefit whoever selects him.

“He’s a good kid, he’s been a leader on our staff,” Tyner said. “Whoever drafts him will be getting more than just a pitcher. They’ll be getting the complete package and I think that will bode well for any organization that takes Josh Seils this summer.”

