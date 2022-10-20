By Caitlyn Freeman, editor in chief

Towson University students, faculty and staff will be able to vote on campus starting Oct. 27 at South Campus Pavilion.

As the Maryland Gubernatorial and Midterm Elections approach, early voting will be held on Oct. 27 through Nov. 3 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Pavilion. In addition, a ballot drop-off box for mail-in ballots is also available.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Nov. 1. Mail-in ballots must be mailed or returned by 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Romy Hübler, the director of TU’s Office of Civic Engagement and Social Responsibility, said in an email that any registered voter in Maryland could utilize the drop box, regardless of their registered county. She said the state’s Board of Elections would forward the ballots to the respective counties.

However, out-of-state residents should not utilize the on-campus ballot drop-off as the Board of Elections cannot guarantee the home state will receive the ballot by election day.

The Ballot Box will be emptied daily, Pam Mathias, TU’s senior events and sales manager, said in an email.

The Pavilion will also serve as a polling place for voters registered in Baltimore County on election day.