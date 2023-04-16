2023 SGA candidate questionnaire: Senate candidates

The Towerlight sent every candidate on the 2023 Student Government Association ballot to allow them to explain their platforms and campaigns in their own words. Below are responses from the candidates running for senator and chief justice.

Note: Senate candidate Andy Liu and Fiyinfoluwa Sanya, the chief justice candidate, did not respond to the questionnaire.

Why did you decide to run?

Nnanna Robert Uma, senate candidate I decided to run because I wanted to be more involved in campus activities at Towson. I wanted to build long term connections and relationships. Semekate Getachew, senate candidate I want to know more about school and student and learn a bit more about myself.

What is one pressing issue currently being faced by Towson students and how would you help address it if elected?

Nnanna Robert Uma, senate candidate One problem currently being faced is the issue of inconclusion. Most people fell that different student organizations and clubs are exclusively for certain kinds of people. I want to more clubs more inclusive and I want us to integrate and work together more often. Semekate Getachew, senate candidate The whole budget is tough because I have no money.

If you previously held office and are running for reelection, what was your biggest accomplishment during your previous term and how do you plan to expand on it if reelected?

Nnanna Robert Uma, senate candidate Uma has not previously held office. Semekate Getachew, senate candidate Getachew has not previously held office.

In your opinion, what steps can the SGA take to ensure its addressing and understanding the needs of the Towson student body?

Nnanna Robert Uma, senate candidate The SGA can definitely communicate with our students more by having more open debates and discussions. In addition, to getting students more aware of the SGA and all the candidates. Semekate Getachew, senate candidate That they do their best to ensure make a form to make sure how other feel about it.

Like many U.S. colleges, Towson has experienced incidents in recent years that raise free speech concerns. Most recently, racist and homophobic comments by the student group Turning Point were made public, showing how public colleges must balance free speech rights with the needs of the student body. How should the administration address that type of incident?

Nnanna Robert Uma, senate candidate The administration needs to make people more aware of these types of incidents through email or text notifications. More events where the SGA works with different organizations and clubs in order to inform members of this incident. More communication with students through advertisements and open dialogues at places such as the Union and Freedom Square. Semekate Getachew, senate candidate I think they should make an event or a flyer because everyone should have equal right.

Note: the candidate responses were collected via survey. The Towerlight only edited them for grammatical and punctuation errors.