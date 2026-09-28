1 injured in York Road shooting, suspect not tied to Towson University

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

A suspect has been detained following a shooting that occurred on the 8000 block of York Road on Sunday evening, according to Towson University Public Safety.

An 18-year-old male was located near Campus Drive and was transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Baltimore County Police. Neither the suspect nor the victim was said to be associated with Towson University.

It is unknown if there is a relationship between the two individuals, according to Baltimore County police.

“We do not believe this shooting is related to anything in reference to Towson University,” said Public Information Officer for Baltimore County Police Trae Corbin during a live press release.

Corbin also said a unit was cleared on the 8000 block of York Road to “determine that a suspect wasn’t there.”

A campus-wide shelter-in-place was issued at approximately 7:38 p.m. and was lifted at 9:57 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This article is up-to-date as of 1:51 a.m.