Police Blotter Sept. 15 to Sept. 21

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Sept. 15, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Sept. 15, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Sept. 15, 2026: A student reported being assaulted by a former dating partner.

Sept. 16, 2026: Three students were reported to student accountability for drug violations.

Sept. 16, 2026: A student reported the theft of their sneakers.

Sept. 17, 2026: Two students were reported to student accountability for alcohol violation.

Sept. 17, 2026: Campus security reported a stalking incident that began in spring 2026.

Sept. 17, 2026: A staff member reported graffiti in a West Village Commons bathroom.

Sept. 17, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Sept. 18, 2026: Two individuals entered a classroom in the Liberal Arts building and played loud music.

Sept. 20, 2026: TUPD responded to a physical altercation between two students who have a dating past.

Sept. 20, 2025: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter, which was later recovered.

Sept. 20, 2025: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter, which was later recovered.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

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This article is up-to-date as of 2:06 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2026.