Family weekend schedule: Keep your family busy this weekend at these TU events

By: Clare Mathis, Contributing Writer



Towson University (TU) will be hosting Family Weekend Oct. 8-10.



Friday, Oct. 8:

The Department of Physics, Astronomy, and Geosciences is hosting a night under the stars on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. in the Science Complex planetarium. After the show, families can go outside and view the stars with telescopes.



Saturday, Oct. 9:

Interested in studying abroad? Join the Study Abroad and International Initiatives Offices for breakfast to learn about study abroad opportunities. Breakfast will be served this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9-10 a.m. at the University Union in Ballrooms A, B and C.



The annual crab feast and bull roast will be held at Towson Center on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 1-3:30 p.m. Enjoy barbeque chicken, corn on the cob, macaroni and cheese, pit beef, steamed crabs, fruit, and salad. Tickets are $75 for adults, $65 for Towson students and $45 for children 12 and under. TU family Network members will be discounted $10 per ticket. To purchase tickets, click here.



The Towson University (TU) Football team (1-3) takes on Stony Brook (1-4) at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Johnny Unitas Stadium. To reserve tickets, visit Ticketmaster. Tickets are free for students and they must present their TU one card.



Sunday, Oct. 10:

The Women’s Field Hockey team plays on Sunday, Oct. 10. at the TU Field Hockey Complex at 2 p.m. The team (2-8) is hosting The College of William & Mary (1-6).



For more information, visit TU’s website.

